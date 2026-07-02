Tom Holland Takes Lionel Messi on a Thrilling Web-Slinging Adventure Across New York

As the World Cup fever rages, Hollywood star Tom Holland joined forces with the football legend Lionel Messi ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

A special video released by the makers of the film shows Messi in search of Spider-Man. His search leads him to a quaint coffee shop in New York, where he bumps into Peter Parker. Tom then changes into his Spider-Man, and shows up leaving the football legend mesmerised as the former takes him for a joy ride slinging webs across the city.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ marks the 4th MCU Spider-Man film, and follows the emotional fallout of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. After Doctor Strange’s spell erases the world’s memory of Peter Parker, he begins a new chapter as a lonely, full-time Spider-Man protecting New York City. The film explores Peter living without the support system of MJ and Ned while facing new threats and changes to his own abilities.

The film is set to release in India on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. (IANS)

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