Tom Holland says early cut of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ ‘totally didn’t work’ after audience feedback changes

Actor Tom Holland revealed that an early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day failed to impress the cast and filmmakers after it was re-edited to incorporate audience feedback.

Ahead of the film's release, Holland said the team watched a version that included notes from preview audiences but felt it strayed from the creators' original vision. He said the cast "hated" the cut because "it totally didn't work", despite reflecting what some viewers had requested.

Holland said the experience highlighted the importance of balancing audience feedback with creative intent during post-production. He returns as Peter Parker in his fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in India on July 30 and is scheduled to open in US theatres on July 31. (ANI)

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