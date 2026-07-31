Zendaya calls Tom Holland her ‘best friend,’ says growing together a ‘privilege’

Zendaya has described Tom Holland as her "best friend," reflecting on their personal and professional journey together as they appeared for the UK premiere of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

The actress said continuing to work alongside Holland in the 'Spider-Man' franchise has been "a privilege," highlighting how they have grown together over the years.

Speaking in an interview at the film's London premiere, Zendaya was asked if there was a lifelong friend in the entertainment industry whom she was grateful to have grown up alongside. "Well, Tom, obviously, my best friend, but being able to do these films with him is a privilege, and I love to be able to grow together and watch him," Zendaya said, adding, "I mean, he's the best," as quoted by People magazine. (ANI)

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