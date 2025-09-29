Tom Holland says he’s recovering after Spider-Man set injury

Hollywood star Tom Holland, who earlier suffered an injury while filming ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, has shared an update about the same.

The actor took to Instagram recently to promote a recent gala, and wrote that he is “feeling better and on the mend” from his injury, reports ‘Variety’.

He wrote, “What a night! Another huge success. This trust means more to me than I could possibly say and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night. Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it! I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier”.

On September 22, it was reported that filming for ‘Brand New Day’ had been paused after the actor’s injury. He sustained a mild concussion on September 19, 2025, after a stunt went wrong while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day at Leavesden Studios in the UK.

Production is expected to resume on September 29, and the delay will not impact the film’s release on July 31, 2026.

As per ‘Variety’, on August 10, Sony marked the first day of filming with a behind-the-scenes video of Holland on set in Glasgow. Suited up as the titular web-slinger, Tom Holland was shown performing a blockbuster stunt involving a tank.

He said in the video, “It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them”.

“We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure”, he added. (IANS)

