Top 7 Hollywood and Bollywood Picks for Binge-Watching

Looking for something to binge-watch? Don't worry, we've got you covered. From thought-provoking Arabic dramas like "Inshallah A Boy" to the wild superhero adventure "Deadpool & Wolverine," there's a good mix of genres on our list. Whether you're into intense action or comedies that make you laugh out loud, this week's top seven films have something for everyone. Here's a look at our top picks...

Deadpool & Wolverine (UAE cinemas):

Looking for a superhero movie that's both funny and action-packed? Check out Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "Deadpool & Wolverine." This satirical take on the genre features a foul-mouthed superhero in a red suit and is known for its R-rated humor and breaking the fourth wall.

Deadpool's unfiltered commentary and self-aware jokes bring a fresh twist to the superhero genre, making it a must-watch for both Marvel fans and newcomers. With plenty of laughs and action, "Deadpool" offers a wild ride.

Level Cross (UAE cinemas):

This Malayalam-language psychological thriller offers a gripping story and standout performances. Directed by first-time director Arfaz Ayub, the film stars Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen in leading roles. The plot centers on a psychologist, played by Amala Paul, who struggles with her own inner conflicts after experiencing a betrayal in love.