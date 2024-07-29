Top 7 Hollywood and Bollywood Picks for Binge-Watching

Looking for something to binge-watch? Don't worry, we've got you covered. From thought-provoking Arabic dramas like "Inshallah A Boy" to the wild superhero adventure "Deadpool & Wolverine," there's a good mix of genres on our list. Whether you're into intense action or comedies that make you laugh out loud, this week's top seven films have something for everyone. Here's a look at our top picks...
Deadpool & Wolverine (UAE cinemas):
Looking for a superhero movie that's both funny and action-packed? Check out Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "Deadpool & Wolverine." This satirical take on the genre features a foul-mouthed superhero in a red suit and is known for its R-rated humor and breaking the fourth wall.
Deadpool's unfiltered commentary and self-aware jokes bring a fresh twist to the superhero genre, making it a must-watch for both Marvel fans and newcomers. With plenty of laughs and action, "Deadpool" offers a wild ride.
Level Cross (UAE cinemas):
This Malayalam-language psychological thriller offers a gripping story and standout performances. Directed by first-time director Arfaz Ayub, the film stars Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen in leading roles. The plot centers on a psychologist, played by Amala Paul, who struggles with her own inner conflicts after experiencing a betrayal in love.
Twisters (UAE cinemas):
This film is perfect for fans of disaster movies and those who enjoy a bit of nostalgia. It's a stand-alone sequel to the 1996 hit starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, updated for a modern audience. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, it features rising stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos. The story kicks off with meteorology student Kate Cooper (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) experiencing a personal tragedy after underestimating the power of a tornado, which causes her to give up her dream of controlling storms. Five years later, while working a desk job, she's approached by her former classmate Javi (Anthony Ramos) about a new project that uses advanced radar technology to better understand tornadoes.
Bad Newz (UAE cinemas):
If you're in the mood for a fun and wild comedy, check out "Bad Newz," starring Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Amy Virk. The film follows a young woman (played by Dimri) who ends up pregnant after a fling during a break from her boyfriend (played by Kaushal). The one-night stand with Virk's character leads to unexpected chaos and some hilarious situations. Plus, you can see Vicky Kaushal showing off some impressive dance moves in the viral song "Tauba Tauba."
Inshallah A Boy (UAE cinemas):
If you're looking for a compelling and thought-provoking thriller, check out this Arabic film that recently premiered at the Cannes and Toronto International Film Festivals. Directed by Amjad Al Rasheed, the movie tells the story of a widow in Jordan who, in a desperate attempt to protect her daughter and home from a manipulative relative, pretends to be pregnant with a son.
This is her only way to navigate the patriarchal inheritance laws that threaten her family's future. As Jordan's official entry for Best International Film at the Academy Awards, the film offers a gripping narrative and a powerful critique of societal norms, highlighting the challenges faced by women in patriarchal societies. Palestinian actress Mouna Hawa delivers a brilliant performance in the lead role.
ALSO WATCH: