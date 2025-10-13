Toxic beauty? Most cream eyeshadows contain harmful metals, finds study

A consumer council in Hong Kong has found that more than 80% of cream and liquid eyeshadows tested contained heavy metals that could cause allergic reactions.

The Consumer Council tested 30 popular eye makeup products and detected substances like antimony, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury in 26 of them. While all were within legal limits, several experts warn that even small amounts may pose risks with long-term use.

Angel Cheung, the council's director of research and survey, said people, in particular those who are allergic to heavy metals, need to take particular care.

"Not many of the products list the ingredients on the packaging," she said.

"And even if they have the ingredients' list on the packaging, they will not indicate the presence of the heavy metal. So for individuals who are allergic to heavy metals, they need to be aware when they are using or applying their newly bought eye shadow products.

"They can look out for any adverse effects related to allergies and our suggestion is to stop using a product if there is an adverse reaction, she further added. One Korean product contained lead close to 80% of the EU limit, and a Thai brand was found to have mercury. Some products also had banned preservatives or ingredients that may disrupt hormones.

The watchdog urged users to avoid applying eye makeup too close to the lash line and to thoroughly remove makeup to reduce exposure.

The Council has reported the findings to Hong Kong’s Customs and Excise Department and advised manufacturers to improve product safety and labelling. Only products made by Excel, Fasio and Giorgio Armani are in the clear for allergenic heavy metals. (Agencies)

