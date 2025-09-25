Assam News

Free eye check-up camp to be held in Bokakhat on Sept 27

With the sponsorship of Numaligarh Refinery Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, a free eye check-up camp is being organized in collaboration with Jorhat Lions Eye Hospital,
Free eye check
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the sponsorship of Numaligarh Refinery Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, a free eye check-up camp is being organized in collaboration with Jorhat Lions Eye Hospital, Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association, and Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Bokakhat District Seva Bahini. The camp will be held at the premises of the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association office on September 27 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Also Read: Regular eye check-ups in 40s help prevent vision loss from glaucoma

Also Watch:             

Bokakhat
Free eye check-up camp

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com