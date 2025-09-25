Free eye check-up camp to be held in Bokakhat on Sept 27

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the sponsorship of Numaligarh Refinery Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, a free eye check-up camp is being organized in collaboration with Jorhat Lions Eye Hospital, Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association, and Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Bokakhat District Seva Bahini. The camp will be held at the premises of the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association office on September 27 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

