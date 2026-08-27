Toxic Movie Review: Yash’s ‘Toxic’ blends massive action, drama, and love into a layered saga

A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups isn’t an Amar Chitra Katha, but a fairy tale for grown-ups — not only because of its visual spectacle, but also because of the layered human emotions driving its story.

The film doesn’t fit neatly into one genre. At its heart, it is an action drama that blends gangster elements with love, family, loyalty and complex relationships. Director Geetu Mohandas brings these elements together with a distinct visual and narrative style, creating a world where every character has a story of their own.

Yash plays a dual role as Raya and his son Ticket, bringing contrasting energies to the film. Raya anchors the gangster world, while Ticket adds an emotional dimension to the narrative. Yash commands the screen throughout, moving comfortably between quieter emotional moments and larger-than-life action.

The film takes its time establishing its world and allowing its characters and motivations to unfold. Nayanthara’s Ganga and Kiara Advani’s Nadia add emotional depth, with Kiara bringing warmth and vulnerability to her role. Huma Qureshi’s Elizabeth has a strong presence, while Rukmini Vasanth emerges as a surprise package as Mellisa. Tara Sutaria’s Rebecca, Akshay Oberoi’s Tony, Darrell D’Silva’s Salvador and Sudev Nair’s Karmadi further expand the film’s layered narrative.

The first half carries a distinctly massy flavour while keeping the storytelling intricate. The drama, relationships and gangster elements gradually build toward a massive interval block that leaves the audience wondering what comes next.

The second half takes the film to another level. The action becomes bigger, more intense and ferocious. What begins as a gangster drama gradually transforms into something more primal and explosive. The scale is massive, but it is the raw intensity of the sequences that stands out.

Despite the spectacle, Toxic never loses its emotional core. Love, family, loyalty and desire remain central to the story, giving the action a personal stake. The relationships between Raya, Ticket, Ganga and Nadia add depth to what could otherwise have been a straightforward action film.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP deserve credit for backing such an ambitious project. With Yash leading the charge and Geetu Mohandas combining gangster drama, emotion, layered storytelling and massive action, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups emerges as a massy, primal and ambitious cinematic experience now playing in theatres worldwide. (IANS)

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