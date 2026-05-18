Huma Qureshi Brings Banarasi Royalty to Cannes in Purple and Gold Saree Celebrating Indian Heritage

While several Indian celebrities are making waves at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Huma Qureshi is not stopping from turning heads with her striking appearances at the global event. For her first outing, she donned a black tailored suit, embodying her boss-girl era, and now the actor has graced the event in a traditional style.

On May 16, the Toxic star shared a glimpse of her second appearance at the festival. She was seen in an elegant Banarasi saree, portraying Indian heritage on the global stage. She wrote a caption, which said, “From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera. There’s something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time.”

She further added, “What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once. The nostalgia of a traditional Banarasi weave and the quiet unexpectedness of motifs that feel contemporary and playful.”

“At Cannes, surrounded by cinema and storytelling, it feels surreal to wear something that tells a story of its own,” the actress said, highlighting her Indian heritage.

The Maharani star opted for a purple and gold saree paired with a blouse set from Shanti Banaras, featuring gold brocade embroidery with Riviera-inspired palm motifs. She completed her look with a Kundan jewellery set featuring a heavy necklace, matching earrings, and a large statement ring.

Keeping her makeup understated, the actress went for soft glam, while her hair was styled in loose, soft waves with a side parting. (Agencies)

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