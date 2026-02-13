Toxic: Yash starrer in legal trouble? National Christian Federation files complaint with CBFC

Yash’s much-anticipated movie Toxic has been garnering attention for its scenes ever since the first glimpse was unveiled by the makers. However, the action-thriller is already in legal trouble for its objectionable and inappropriate scene. According to the report, the Christian community’s national body has filed a complaint.

The National Christian Federation has reportedly lodged a formal complaint alleging that the makers of the film have insulted Christianity through certain visuals shown in the teaser and promotional material. Reportedly, the organization has submitted a complaint to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, the Chief Secretary of the State Government, the Home Minister and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The complaint refers to the teaser showcasing a sex scene in a car parked outside a cemetery, followed by a violent gunfight in the cemetery. The scene showcased several religious iconographies, including a statue of Archangel Michael.

NCF has reportedly demanded removal of the scene. They have also asked for the same scene to be removed from YouTube and other online spaces. President of the National Christian Federation, Pradeep Kumar, has asked the makers to apologize to the Christian community. The complaint filed by the Christian group was not the first time. Prior to this, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli had also filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to the obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes in the teaser. (Agencies)

