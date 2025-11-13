Toy Story 5 Teaser: Woody and Buzz Return with New Adventures

The makers of the beloved animated series 'Toy Story' have released the teaser of its fifth instalment on Tuesday. It is slated to release on June 19, 2026.

In the trailer, the toys meet Lilypad, "a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime," a press release teases, as quoted by Variety.

Voice actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as Woody and Buzz, respectively, alongside Joan Cusack as Jessie, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog and Tony Hale as Forky.

Conan O'Brien will join the franchise as Smarty Pants, a new character in the series.

Andrew Stanton, who helmed 'Finding Nemo,' 'Wall-E' and 'Finding Dory' will direct the film. Stanton co-wrote all four of the previous 'Toy Story' films and is credited as the sole screenwriter on 'Toy Story 5.'

The first 'Toy Story' was released in 1995, as the first fully computer-animated feature film, according to Variety.

Disney distributed the film and its 1999 sequel before buying Pixar in 2006. The franchise returned 11 years later with 'Toy Story 3' in 2010 and then again with 'Toy Story 4' in 2019, both of which grossed over 1 billion USD at the global box office, reported Variety.

It won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature in its respective years.

'Toy Story 5' will be Pixar's 31st feature.

The studio's most recent film, 'Elio,' was released on June 20 and grossed only $152 million at the global box office. However, Pixar's previous film, 'Inside Out 2' grossed over 1.5 billion USD and was the highest grossing film of 2024.

Between now and 'Toy Story 5,' Pixar will also release the original film 'Hoppers' in March 2026. (ANI)

