Travis Barker reveals one rule in marriage with Kourtney Kardashian

Blink-182 star drummer Travis Barker revealed the one rule he and wife Kourtney Kardashian have in their marriage. He said the couple dont try not to ever fall asleep mad at each other.

The Blink-182 drummer, who tied the knot with the 47-year-old reality star in May 2022 after they started dating the previous year, has opened up about the secret to keeping their relationship in a health place.

"We try not to ever fall asleep mad at each other. (We) try to resolve, even if it's just like, 'Hey, I thought you were going to meet me for lunch, and you didn't text me back right away, so I didn't know if we were meeting for lunch.' "Even if it's just as simple as, like, 'Oh babe, I take accountability. I'm sorry. I didn't see your text right away.' Just resolving anything so you don't go to bed not feeling connected is really important," He told people.com, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple have a blended family together, as Kourtney has kids Mason,Penelope, and Reign, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has son Landon and Daughter Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. (IANS)

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