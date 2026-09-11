Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon make appearance at Apple launch event in California

Actor Triptii Dimri and Punjabi singer AP Dhillon made a rare joint appearance at the Apple launch in Cupertino, California. The tech giant on Wednesday unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 18 Pro series models, including iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, alongside its first-ever foldable iPhone Duo. At the event, which also marked John Ternus' first keynote as the company's CEO, Triptii and Dhillon were spotted together at Apple Park.

Triptii shared pictures from the day on her social media handle, showing her interacting with the staff, checking out the new devices, exploring the site, and also striking up a conversation with Ternus. "A memorable evening at Apple Park, from experiencing the keynote in person to witnessing a new chapter unfold for @apple. A special one with #JohnTernus stepping into this new chapter. Thank you for having us @apple team, it was a wonderful experience. Here's to what's ahead," she wrote.

The 'Excuses' singer remained in the company as he also joined Ternus for a brief on the fresh launches. In pictures shared by Dhillon's team, he could be seen posing with the Apple CEO. Another one shows him seated with Triptii Dimri as the duo remains all smiles for the camera. (ANI)

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