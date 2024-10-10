Triptii Dimri opens up about internet’s crude remarks

Triptii Dimri recently appeared on “The Ranveer Show (TRS)”, where she talked about the criticism that she received after the film “Animal” and how she processed it. On the YouTube channel of TRS, she said that she cried for many days and struggled to overcome the “nasty comments” that she’s new to since she began her acting career. There was an overwhelming response after the release to “Animal”. Dimri said, “Pre-Animal, there was no criticism. Post the film, there has been a lot of criticism, but I think that is the side effect of being mainstream. Overall, I am happy, because I am getting to work with such important people. But initially, it was difficult, because during “Bulbbul” and “Qala”, there was absolutely no criticism. I’d read my comments and I’d be so happy and think, ‘People are only writing good things, there’s no problem in life.’ Cut to, “Animal”.” She added, “I always read all the comments, and I remember for a month I couldn’t understand what was happening, I just did my job, couldn’t understand why was I getting so much negativity. It was a difficult month for me, because half of the world was celebrating me and the other half was trying to put me down. I was focusing more on the negative than the positive.” Talking about her struggle with criticism Dimri said, “I cried a lot after Animal, for at least two-three days. I was not used to this at all. This happened all of a sudden, and I never expected I would have to face criticism of this magnitude. People were writing rubbish, and you know how nasty they can get. I spoke to my sister, who told me to own it.”

Dimri appeared in a lead role first in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu. Although her debut film was Mom that starred the late Sridevi. “Bulbbul” and “Qala” are other films that she has been a part of and been praised for. Her latest film was “Bad Newz”, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk. (Agencies)

