Las Vegas Grand Prix to continue in Formula One calendar until 2037

NEW DELHI: Las Vegas will continue to host a Formula One Grand Prix until at least 2037 after agreeing on a 10-year contract extension, all parties announced on Thursday. The floodlit Saturday night race, which features drivers racing along the Nevada city’s famed Strip at more than 200mph/320kph, is one of three U.S. rounds on the F1 calendar — with Austin and Miami — and first hosted a grand prix in 2023.

Austin, Texas, has a contract until 2034 and Miami until 2041. Agencies

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