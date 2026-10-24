Udta Teer movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film delivers big laughs, but loses steam

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his slice-of-life comedies, returns to familiar comedic territory with Udta Teer, directed by Aakash Kaushik. The film follows a Pakistani spy in India who suffers memory loss, setting off a chain of comic complications. While the premise promises an entertaining ride, the film struggles to maintain its momentum.

Khurrana plays Major Vikrant, an officer in India's Counter Terrorism Squad, who is secretly Bilal Ahmad, an ISI agent. His fellow spies include Dhruv (Suhail Nayyar), his househelp and IAS officer Srivastav (Bajendra Kala). Working under General Niyazi (Ram Kapoor), Bilal successfully helps terrorist Azhar Maqsood (late Mukul Dev) escape to Pakistan. After extracting information about Indian spies operating in Pakistan, Bilal meets with an accident and loses his memory. He now believes himself to be a patriotic Indian officer who despises Pakistan. His transformation leaves his fellow spies frustrated and complicates his relationship with his wife, Yamini (Sara Ali Khan), with whom he was on the verge of divorce. Meanwhile, an impending terror attack on August 15 forces Vikrant and his team into action. Udta Teer begins on a promising note, with Mukul Dev delivering a memorable performance as a bumbling terrorist. His comic portrayal adds considerable humour, while the first half benefits from a well-written screenplay and entertaining performances. A hospital sequence featuring Rahul Bose and Khurrana stands out, as does a scene involving Vikrant's sudden patriotic transformation. The humour is largely slapstick and spoof-driven, poking fun at patriotism and the idea of nationalism without targeting any particular religion or community. These moments work well and give the film its strongest appeal. However, the film loses focus after the interval. As the plot becomes increasingly serious, the humour takes a backseat, and the twists fail to sustain interest. The climax feels predictable, while the unnecessary songs interrupt the narrative.

Khurrana plays the confused spy convincingly, making the most of his comic strengths. His chemistry with Suhail Nayyar is particularly enjoyable, while Nayyar delivers a solid performance. Rahul Bose is hilarious as the head of the Counter Terrorism Squad, (Agencies)

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