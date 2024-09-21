United States polls: Hollywood A listers lend support to Kamala Harris during Oprah show

Abevy of Hollywood A listers US Vice President Kamala Harris and media mogul Oprah Winfrey sat down for an event in battleground Michigan that touched open issues ranging from immigration to the economy, reproductive rights and gun violence prevention.

“It is so good to be with @Oprah for a town hall to speak directly with Americans about the issues on their minds in this election,” Harris said in a post on X. “There is so much at stake in this election, and, ultimately, the question before us is: What kind of country do we want to live in? The beauty of a democracy, as long as we can hold on to it, is that each of us has the power to answer that question,” the Democratic Presidential candidate said.

“Our campaign is about who we are as Americans—and making clear that we stand for freedom, independence, and dignity. Oprah conducted the talk titled “Unite for America,” as studio show that was similar to the set of Winfrey’s former talk show.

The event, which was also livestreamed included around 400 audience members and those who joined virtually, including celebrities Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep. (ANI)

Also Read: Pope Francis slams Donald Trump, Kamala Harris; terms US elections choice of ‘lesser evil’

Also Watch: