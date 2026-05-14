Urvashi Rautela dazzles in crystal-embellished gown at Cannes 2026 opening ceremony

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is making her fifth appearance at the iconic Cannes Film Festival, shared a peek into her glamorous look from the global event, which began on May 12.

Urvashi shared a picture of herself dazzling in an ensemble by a Vietnamese designer for the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2026. She posted a picture of herself from the French Riviera on Instagram.

In the image, Urvashi looks every inch beautiful in an embellished gown, which has silver crystal embroidery, sheer detailing, and dramatic cape-style sleeves. She completed her look with a heavily jewel-encrusted headgear and a clutch.

For the caption, she wrote: MERCI CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2026… OPENING CEREMONY.”

Talking about the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will drop its curtain on May 23, French actress Eye Haidara will serve as host for the opening and closing ceremonies. It opened with the French period-comedy film The Electric Kiss. (IANS)

Also Read: Best fashion moments at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore and others shine