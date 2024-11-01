US envoy Eric Garcetti shakes a leg on ‘Tauba, Tauba’ during Diwali celebrations

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti danced to the popular song “Tauba Tauba” during Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in Delhi on Wednesday.

He performed Bhangra on stage to the hit song from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie “Bad Newz”. Garcetti wore a brown kurta, cool shades, a red dupatta, and taupe shoes to complete his festive look. Garcetti’s moves were lauded by Vicky Kaushal as well as the actor shared the viral video on Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Diwali Eric Phaaji”

Earlier, he shared his excitement by posting an image of the embassy adorned with golden lights for Diwali. “Our Embassy is lit up and we are all set for Diwali. How are you celebrating the Festival of Lights?,” he asked.

The White House also sent Diwali wishes in its statement: “Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light.” Garcetti expressed his excitement about the Diwali celebrations hosted by President Biden on Monday.

In a post on X, he said, “What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the White House! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honour the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the US-India bond.”

“From New Delhi to DC, may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity.”

“The White House hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring Indian Americans’ contributions to the “US-India bond.”

Recently, First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 28, inviting Indian Americans from across the United States to attend.

This marked their final Diwali celebration as President and First Lady, adding a unique touch to the luminous tradition over the years. (Agencies)

Also Read: Canada house gets Indianized Halloween decor; video goes viral ‘O Stree Kal Aana’

Also Watch: