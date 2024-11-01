Canada house gets Indianized Halloween decor; video goes viral ‘O Stree Kal Aana’

The spooky decorations in the Halloween festival went to another level when a home in Canada hung a poster on its outside reading “O Stree Kal Aana” which translates to “Oh woman, come tomorrow”.

The iconic line was borrowed from a popular Bollywood horror-comedy film “Stree” in which villagers were shown writing this sentence outside their houses to ward off the witch who hunted men. The festival of Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year and people are known to decorate their homes with eerie themes like skeletons, witches and ghosts. However, a home in the Canadian city of Brampton emerged as the star with its “O Stree Kal Aana” Halloween decor and its video soon went viral on social media. In the video, the house is seen decorated with different Halloween items and in between them hangs a saree-clad doll from the ceiling with the dialogue “O Stree Kal Aana” written in red letters.

Reacting to the video, the production company behind the film Maddock Films said, “It’s going to be a busy Halloween for Stree!”

Meanwhile, actor Bhumi Rajgor, who played the role of “Stree”, commented “Main to aaj aa gai! (I have come today).”

“Honestly, it’s cool! People have ghosts from Hollywood as well. This one is cool, creative and relatable. I just know many people will click its pictures and smile,” wrote another user. “That’s so creative,” commented a user, while another added, “This is brilliant.” “What an idea sirjii!” said a social media user.

“O stree raksha krna (Oh woman, plese protect),” commented another user which was another dialogue of the film. “It’s always Halloween in Brampton and Surrey,” said a user.

“O stree kal aana aaj diwali h (Oh woman, come tomorrow, today in Diwali),” said a user, while speaking that Halloween is coinciding with Diwali this year.

“Stree be like- aaho, din mera ajj ae te tusi kehnde o, o stree kal aana (Of course, today is my day, and you say come tomorrow,” wrote a user. (Agencies)

