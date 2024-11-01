US Presidential Elections: Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston reveals she ‘proudly voted for Kamala Harris’

Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston made sure to perform her civic duties as she cast her vote for the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer urged citizens to vote for the right candidate, revealing she has “proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

“Hi friends. Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY. Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters,” she wrote.

“I know we don’t agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren’t you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other? Let’s please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy - and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us . I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Jennifer shared.

She also dropped a selfie in which she can be seen flaunting her T-shirt with “I voted” sticker placed on it.

“We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands! We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let’s find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE,” Jennifer concluded her post.

Stars like Selena Gomez, Mandy Moore and Jessica Alba have also cast their vote.

Notably, more than 50.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the November election, either by mail or through early in-person voting, as per CNN.At least 66 seasonal workers are being hired to monitor ballot boxes 24/7 in Clark County, Washington State after ballots were destroyed by fires this week in the Pacific Northwest, officials said.

In the critical Southwest battlegrounds of Arizona and Nevada, Harris and Donald Trump are running near even in the race for the White House, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS.The US presidential polls are scheduled to be held on November 5. (ANI)

