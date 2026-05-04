Usha Mangeshkar: There will be no one like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle again

Veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar has expressed grief over the sudden passing of her sister Asha Bhosle. She said that there will be no one like the late legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle again. “Asha Tai is no more. We never imagined that she would leave us so suddenly. But the way she was, she would always say, ‘I will never sit down, I will stand and will keep working’, and that’s exactly how she left,” said Usha Mangeshkar, the youngest among four Mangeshkar sisters, after Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Asha Bhosle as well as only elder from brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

She further told IANS: “In a way, it feels good that her wish was fulfilled, but of course, it is a moment of grief for our family, and for India as well.” As a tribute, she shared that she would dedicate a Marathi song in her memory.

“A great singer has passed away, and there will never be another like her… neither Lata Mangeshkar nor Asha Bhosle. I will dedicate a Marathi song to her Jivalaga rahile re,” Usha Mangeshkar concluded. (IANS)

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