Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Postponed Again, New Release Set for June 12, 2026

The release of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, directed by David Dhawan, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, has been postponed for the second time, with the makers announcing a new theatrical date of June 12, 2026.

The film was previously scheduled to release on June 5, 2026, and was originally slated for April 10, 2026, before being rescheduled earlier this year.

The makers confirmed the latest change through an official statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the statement, the team clarified that the decision was made after reviewing recent developments and the broader industry situation. “We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release,” the statement read.

The producers further emphasized the importance of cooperation within the film industry. “We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later.” (ANI)

