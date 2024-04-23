Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz insists on lifting ban from Pakistani actors and singers

Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz visited Pakistan earlier this week and met several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Ghulam Ali and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, among others. The 75-year-old was impressed by Pakistani hospitality and during a recent interview, she reflected on her time in the neighbouring country.

In an interview with Zoom, she highlighted the warm reception she received from Pakistani artists and emphasized the need to lift the ban on Pakistani singers and actors in India.

Recalling happy memories from her Pakistan stay, Mumtaz revealed that actor Fawad Khan reserved an entire restaurant for her and despite being unwell, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang a song at her request. The veteran actress also met renowned classical singer Ghulam Ali, making her trip extra special.

“Everywhere that I went, people came forward to shower me and my sister with love and gifts. What more can an artist ask for? They knew all my films, all my songs,” Mumtaz told Zoom. “They should be allowed to come and work here. They are talented. I agree we have no dearth of talent in the Mumbai film industry. But they should also get work opportunities in Bollywood.”

Mumtaz recently grabbed headlines for calling Zeenat Aman’s married life a “living hell”. Mumtaz’s comment came after Zeenat spoke about live-in relationships in an Instagram post, which read, “One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared – if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you live together before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.” (Agencies)

