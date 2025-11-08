Veteran singer-actor Sulakshana Pandit's cremation to be held on Friday, family confirms

The final rites of veteran playback singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit will be performed on Friday, marking a solemn farewell to one of India's most melodious voices.

According to a statement issued by her family, the late singer's cremation will be held on the afternoon of November 7, at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. Sulakshana Pandit passed away on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness, her family said. She was 71.

Sister of popular music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and yesteryear actor Vijayta Pandit, the late singer is best known for crooning 'Bekrar Dil Tu Gaye Ja', and 'Somwar Ko Hum Mile Mangalwar Ko Nain' with legendary Kishore Kumar.

Her track 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein' with music icon Mohammed Rafi was also loved by many. The duo together created several musical gems such as Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon, Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra, Jab Aati Hogi Yaad Meri and Yeh Pyar Kiya Hai. And no one can forget her 'Saat Samundar Paar' duet with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In 1976, she received a Filmfare Award for the song 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' from the film Sankalp.

Sulakshana began her cinematic journey with the 1975 release Uljhan, where she starred opposite the legendary Sanjeev Kumar. The duo reportedly shared a warm and close rapport during the shoot. Coincidentally, November 6 also marked the 40th death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar, a cherished icon of Indian cinema.

Her other film credits include Hera Pheri (1976), Dharam Kanta (1982), Do Waqt Ki Roti (1988), and Goraa (1987), among others. (ANI)

