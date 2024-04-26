Vicky Kaushal’s look from period drama ‘Chhaava’ leaked

Vicky Kaushal is going to play a historical character in his next “Chhaava”. The actor who has been part of war dramas like “Uri: The Surgical Strike” and “Sam Bahadur”, will play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in “Chhaava” which is being helmed by Laxman Utekar. The actor’s look from the film leaked on social media recently and went viral instantly.

A couple of pictures, purportedly leaked from the film’s sets, show Kaushal in full costume as “Chhaava”. Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who was the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The leaked images depict him wearing saffron attire adorned with a rudraksha necklace, his hair tied in a semi-bun, and a thick beard and moustache on his face. Three stripes of tilak are smeared on his forehead, giving him a warrior look.

According to reports, “Chhaava” also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Singh Rawat, and Divya Dutta in key roles. Mandanna portrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Earlier in January this year, Mandanna announced that she had completed filming her part for the movie and praised director Utekar.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mandanna noted, “Laxman Utekar sir… I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1,500 working people with such calm and poise… Sir, you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could’ve even thought about this, and I truly wonder how… and not just me… the whole country will wonder how… but watching those visuals make me tear up… you’ve gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch. My mother was on set one day, and for the first time, she had teared up looking at me play a character… and that is the most special to me… Thank you! From the bottom of my heart.” (Agencies)

