Actor Vijay Sethupathi brought an Indian presence to the 54th International Emmy Awards as he took on the role of a presenter at the prestigious ceremony held in New York on Monday, November 23 (November 24 in India).

The actor also grabbed attention with his stylish appearance, arriving at the event in an all-black ensemble featuring intricate golden embroidery.

The announcement of Sethupathi's participation was shared on social media ahead of the ceremony. The official Instagram handles of the actor and the International Emmy Awards posted a joint update stating, "Vijay Sethupathi will present at the 54th International Emmy Awards Gala tonight in NYC."

For the occasion, Sethupathi opted for a tailored black suit, pairing black trousers with a matching shirt. He completed the look with a distinctive blazer featuring intricate golden embroidery around the right shoulder and beneath the left pocket.

Black shoes and a neatly styled, side-parted hairstyle added to his overall appearance. Apart from Sethupathi, several international celebrities and entertainment personalities were invited to present awards at this year's ceremony. (Agencies)

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