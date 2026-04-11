Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak sparks outrage as film fraternity rallies behind makers

A five-minute clip, believed to be from actor Vijay’s eagerly awaited last film ‘Jana Nayagan’, has now been allegedly leaked and is doing the rounds on social media, much to the disdain of its makers.

The leaked clip, which contains Vijay’s introductory scene and a portion of a song, triggered concern and anger in the film industry, with several producers and directors expressing solidarity with the makers of ‘Jana Nayagan’.

Director Arvindh Srinivasan was among the first to condemn the leak from the film. He took to his social media timelines to express concern and to express solidarity with the makers. He wrote, “The leak of the #Jananayagan edit reference watermarked footage is deeply concerning and unacceptable. As a filmmaker, I strongly condemn this incident. A lot of hard work, trust, and creative effort goes into every stage of filmmaking, and such actions undermine the integrity of the entire process.”

Arvindh Srinivasan further said, “I stand with the #Jananayagan team during this time. At the same time, it is important that the concerned edit/technical team takes responsibility to thoroughly investigate and identify the source of this breach.”

Urging people not to share the leaked footage, he said, “I urge everyone: Do NOT share or circulate the leaked footage, Ignore such content wherever you see it, Report it immediately. Let’s support ethical practices and respect the people who bring stories to life. #RespectCreators #StopPiracy #StandWithCinema #TamilCinema #Jananayakan #Vijay.” (IANS)

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