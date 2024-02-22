Vikrant Massey apologizes for old tweet featuring a cartoon of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita

Vikrant Massey recently apologized for an old tweet featuring a cartoon of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The “12th Fail” actor apologized for a 2018 post as people started digging through his social media and stumbled upon the said post, calling it “hurtful” and “obscene”. In the post, Sita’s cartoon can be seen commenting on Ram Bhakts.

After he came under fire for the post, Vikrant deleted the tweet and apologized saying, “In context to one of my tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a tweet made in jest, I also release (realise) the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper.”

Vikrant and conversations around religion have been a topic of debate ever since he mentioned how secular and open-minded his family is when it comes to perceiving religion and spirituality. The award-winning actor recently opened up about his elder brother Moeen. In an interview, he shared that Moeen converted to Islam at the age of 17. Vikrant comes from a family of Christians and Sikhs, with his father being a practising Christian who goes to church while his mother is a Sikh.

He said, “My brother’s name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You’d wonder why the name Moeen. He converted to Islam, my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta (Son), if you find satisfaction in this, then go ahead.’ He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is a church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality.”

On how his family deals with questions of religion, he said, “My father was questioned by my extended relatives about how he could ‘allow’ that (brother’s conversion). He said that was none of their business. ‘He is my son, he is only answerable to me and has all the rights to choose what he wants.’ After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man-made.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan introduces ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ mystery girl

Also Watch: