Vikrant Massey starrer “The Sabarmati Report” to be release on May 3

Vikrant Massey’s new film is all set to release on May 3. Recently the makers of “The Sabarmati Report” released a video wherein they paid homage to the people who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Vikrant Massey has, as usual, nailed his performance. He is playing an investigative journalist. The movie highlights the 2002 Godhra train incident where a number of people lost their lives. The video has received mixed response from social media users.

In the below video, Vikrant Massey is in a news studio. He looks a bit nervous and anxious. As soon as he starts reporting about the 2002 Godhra case, he stops and asks his senior why the Godhra case is termed as an accident when in reality it’s not.. The video was enough to prove that the film is going to be intense and hard-hitting about the Godhra incident.

Because the movie is based on a real-life incident, it’s bound to divide people. While some applauded the actor for choosing such an important film, others bashed the actor for being a part of a propaganda film.

“The Sabarmati Report” is based on the unfortunate incident which took place in the morning of February 27, 2002. Sabarmati Express, which was carrying devotees returning from Ayodhya, was set on fire. Around 59 people lost their lives. Apart from Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, “The Sabarmati Report” is produced by Ekta Kapoor. (Agencies)

