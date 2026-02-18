Virat, Anushka seek blessings at Keli Kunj Ashram

Mathura: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli undertook a spiritual visit with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, where the couple sought blessings from noted spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj at the Keli Kunj Ashram on Tuesday.

The couple arrived at the ashram early in the morning, around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and spent nearly an hour participating in prayers and devotional activities.

In a video released by the Ashram on their Youtube channel Bhajan Marg, Virat and Anushka were sitting silently with the large crowd in the ashram hall, listening to the preaching of Premanand Maharaj and enjoying the Keertan. The visit came shortly after their son Akaay’s birthday on February 15, making the occasion particularly special for the family. IANS

