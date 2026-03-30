Virat Kohli blows flying kiss to Anushka after RCB’s 6-wicket win over SRH

When it comes to giving fans a glimpse of the adorable Virushka bond, Virat Kohli never misses a beat.

On Saturday, moments after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a spectacular six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2026 opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the star batter turned toward the stands and blew a flying kiss to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

Within minutes, clips of his adorable gesture went viral on social media, with fans calling it yet another “green flag” moment from King Kohli. Many couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s bond, with one user joking, “Someone tell them they’re already married,” while another described it as the “moment of the day.” (ANI)

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