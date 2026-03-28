Virat Kohli gets new full sleeve tattoo with lotus element ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli’s love for tattoos is well known. The star batter, who already sports several tattoos, recently got inked again, just a few days before the start of IPL 2026.

The studio behind Kohli’s new tattoo, Aliens Tattoo, provided an in-depth glimpse into the design of the former RCB skipper’s ink on his left arm.

As per Aliens Tattoo, the design of Kohli’s ink symbolises his personal evolution over the years. Instead of just adding a single design, the intention was to craft a unified piece that blends his past experiences with his present mindset.

The artwork features motifs such as the lotus and peony, which are commonly linked to resilience and growth. The personal meaning of each element was intentionally kept private.

The project involved artists meticulously working with Virat Kohli’s existing tattoos, including an incomplete armband inspired by Shiva, alongside other designs reflecting various stages of his life.

“His left arm was not a blank canvas. It already carried years of ink, an incomplete armband, older tattoos, elements that belonged to different phases of his life. Some had aged. Some had lost their clarity. Some no longer reflected the precision and intent they once held. The approach was deliberate. Some parts needed to be covered. Some needed to be refined and restored. And much more needed to be added — with purpose. To take scattered fragments and transform them into a single, cohesive sleeve that flows as one,” according to Aliens Tattoo. (ANI)

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