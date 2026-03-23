Virat Kohli laughs off reports suggesting demands for ‘chartered flight access’ in IPL

India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli has laughed off ‘fake reports’ suggesting that he demanded a chartered flight for his travel from India to London and also wishes to fly out home in between the matches at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The report, shared by an Instagram account named ‘worldinlast24hrs’ suggested that Kohli had reportedly asked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management for chartered flight access between India and London and also stated that he wishes to fly out to the UK whenever there’s more than a three-day gap between two games and return just before the next fixture.

However, the former RCB skipper rubbished the report, sharing a screenshot of the now-deleted post on his Instagram story with a couple of ‘laughing out loud’ emoticons. Later, the above-mentioned Instagram handle shared that their account had been crashed after Kohli’s reaction to their post. “Our account crashed after Virat Kohli’s story” with a screenshot of their analytics. (IANS)

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