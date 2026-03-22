KKR Faces Setback as Akash Deep's Injury Depletes Pace Attack for IPL 2026

New Delhi: Three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered another big blow on Saturday as their pace bowling resources got further depleted ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) with India seamer Akash Deep being ruled out of the 2026 season.

Akash Deep was acquired by KKR for his base price of Rs 1 crore at last year’s mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. “Yes, Akash Deep is ruled out for the upcoming IPL season. He’s not left yet for the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru for the rehab, but it’s confirmed that he’s unavailable for this season,” said a franchise official to IANS on Saturday.

Akash Deep had not joined KKR’s pre-season camp, which began in Kolkata on March 18, nor was he spotted in the intra-squad practice game played at the Eden Gardens on Friday evening. IANS

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