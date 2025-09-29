Virat Kohli surprises fans with an adorable picture with Anushka Sharma

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, currently settled in London, delighted fans on Saturday with a sweet and rare glimpse into their life together.

Taking to Instagram, Virat posted an adorable picture with Anushka. The two can be seen sharing smiles as they pose together for the snap. And the way Virat leaned his face close to Anushka's undoubtedly left fans mesmerised

"Been a minute," he captioned the post. As soon as Virat shared this beautiful picture, netizens, in no time, chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

"Cuties together," a social media user commented. "Best best best," another one wrote.

"King and Queen," a fan wrote. (ANI)

