Headmaster arrested in Darrang for derogatory social media post on Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In the wake of profound mourning following the tragic death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Darrang police have arrested a local school’s Head Teacher for posting offensive remarks about the Late artiste on social media. Noor Jamal Hoque, a resident of No. 5 Baruajhar village under Dalgaon police station in Darrang district and Headmaster of Batabari Jatiya Vidyalaya, has been taken into custody. Hoque allegedly shared derogatory comments targeting Garg on social media platforms shortly after the news of his death broke. The post quickly went viral, igniting outrage across the region and drawing sharp condemnation from fans, cultural groups, and political organizations. The Veer Lachit Sena’s Dalgaon committee and the Takimari Khairakata Anchalik committee of NEMSU lodged separate FIRs against Hoque at Dalgaon police station.

