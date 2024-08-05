‘Virupaksha’: Mystical Thriller Reveals Village's Dark Secrets

“Virupaksha" is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language horror thriller directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, who co-wrote the film with Sukumar. The movie was produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad and Sukumar, through Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.

The cast includes Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ajay, and Ravi Krishna.

"Virupaksha" was released on April 21, 2023, and was met with mostly positive reviews from critics. It also turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.

The movie earned ₹37 crore in domestic sales and an additional ₹8.5 crore from other parts of India and overseas, totaling ₹45.5 crore worldwide.

"Virupaksha," directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, is Sai Dharam Tej's most successful film commercially to date.