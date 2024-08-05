‘Virupaksha’: Mystical Thriller Reveals Village's Dark Secrets

“Virupaksha" is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language horror thriller directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, who co-wrote the film with Sukumar. The movie was produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad and Sukumar, through Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.
The cast includes Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ajay, and Ravi Krishna.
"Virupaksha" was released on April 21, 2023, and was met with mostly positive reviews from critics. It also turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.
The movie earned ₹37 crore in domestic sales and an additional ₹8.5 crore from other parts of India and overseas, totaling ₹45.5 crore worldwide.
"Virupaksha," directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, is Sai Dharam Tej's most successful film commercially to date.
Dandu, a fan of the horror genre, decided to make a pure horror film instead of following the trend of horror-comedies after reading a newspaper article about a Gujarati woman who was stoned to death by people who suspected her of witchcraft and black magic.
He felt that if she had actually known black magic, she could have defended herself. This inspired him to write a story where, according to him, no ghost actually appears, but its presence is constantly felt.
The film, set between 1979 and 1991, focuses more on the mystery behind the deaths in a village rather than just the horror aspect. Menon has referred to it as a "mystical thriller" rather than a typical horror film.
The story centers on a mysterious person whose occult activities lead to unexplained deaths in a village. As the villagers try to find the culprit, the eerie events continue, spreading fear throughout the community. Get ready for a suspenseful and thrilling experience as they uncover the dark secrets hidden within the village.
