Assam to Enact Law Limiting Land Sales to Protect Indigenous Communities: CM Sarma

To address these issues, Sarma's government plans to introduce a law that restricts land sales within specific communities.

Under this proposed law, SC communities would only be able to sell their land to other SC individuals, ST communities to ST individuals, and OBC communities to OBC individuals, particularly in areas like the undivided Goalpara district, where demographic changes are most significant.

Sarma stressed that this measure, along with other steps mentioned in their manifesto, aims to tackle both "love jihad" and "land jihad" and will be put into action over the next two years.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid heartfelt tributes to Assam's first Chief Minister, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, on his 74th death anniversary today.

Sarma remembered Bordoloi's major contributions as a Bharat Ratna awardee, highlighting his leadership during Assam's early years and his important role in the state's development.

To honor Bordoloi's legacy and his philosophy of good governance, the Assam Government celebrated Lok Kalyan Diwas by recognizing and awarding outstanding public employees for their excellent service. CM Sarma extended his best wishes to all the awardees and stressed the importance of upholding the values and principles that Bordoloi represented.