Warner Bros. Develops New Film Set in George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" Universe!

Exciting news for “Game of Thrones” fans as Warner Bros. is currently developing at least one new film which will be set in George RR Martin’s fantasy universe.

According to various sources, the film is in a very early development stage. The studio has not roped in any filmmaker or cast or even a writer at the moment. The studio is reportedly keen on developing a film that will be based entirely on the politics around Westeros. The new film is a bold move on part of Warner Bros. as the team wanted to keep the series as a standalone HBO series. The showrunners of the original Game of Thrones series, David Benioff and Dan Weiss wanted to conclude the series with three feature films instead of its 2019 final season. George RR Martin was also keen on the idea of a movie. But all of this couldn’t materialise because HBO resisted any spinoff on the series. Now that a lot of HBO management has changed, the new executives are keen on trying different things.

Also, in 2022, HBO released the prequel series “House of the Dragon” which recently aired its second season. The network also has the upcoming prequel series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” planned for 2025. There are other series in development too. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Singham Again’ lights up Diwali with cracking cop universe masterpiece

Also Watch: