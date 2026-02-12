Watch Anil Kapoor roar as retired soldier in action-packed ‘Subedaar’ teaser

The teaser for the Anil Kapoor-starrer action-drama ‘Subedaar’ is out. In the short teaser, the ‘Mr. India’ actor is seen as Subedaar Arjun Morya, a retired soldier trying to live a normal life in a fast-changing world. However, his past and the system around him do not let him remain quiet for long.

The one-minute-seventeen-second teaser gives a quick glimpse of Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating a world where his traditional values face modern challenges. Kapoor’s character faces off against crime and corruption, all while struggling with strained family relationships.

In the teaser, Kapoor’s character, addressed as “Subedaar” and “Chacha,” is seen sitting on a wooden chair facing the door. Calm yet resolute, he signals while holding a gun before loading it, indicating his readiness for a confrontation. The sequence highlights the character’s composure under pressure and hints at the intense action to come.

Subedaar is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film also stars Radhikka Madan, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, and Mona Singh.

Subedaar will premiere on Prime Video on March 5, later this year. (ANI)



