Watching films and attending concerts may help you age better, says new study

Regular outings to cinemas, theatres, concerts, museums and art galleries may do more than provide entertainment. According to a new study by researchers in Japan, older adults who frequently take part in cultural activities tend to have a younger physiological age, suggesting that social and cultural engagement could play an important role in healthy ageing.

The findings, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, indicate that staying culturally active may help slow the body’s ageing process. Unlike chronological age, which simply measures the number of years a person has lived, physiological age reflects the overall health and functioning of the body’s systems. It is considered a more reliable predictor of disease risk and premature death.

For the study, researchers analysed data from 1,899 adults aged 50 years and above who participated in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. Participants reported how often they visited cinemas, museums, art galleries, theatres, concerts and opera performances. Based on the frequency of their participation, each individual was assigned a cultural engagement score ranging from 0 to 15.

The team estimated participants’ physiological age using 10 key health indicators, including body mass index (BMI), grip strength, walking speed, lung function, blood pressure, cholesterol, haemoglobin, glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c), and fibrinogen levels.

The results showed a clear association between cultural participation and healthier ageing. Adults who engaged in cultural activities at least once every few months had an average physiological age of 66.9 years. In comparison, those who participated less frequently had an average physiological age of 69.9 years, indicating a difference of about three years.

Lead researcher Yasuke Matsuyama, a public health specialist at the Institute of Science in Tokyo, said the findings provide stronger evidence linking cultural engagement with lower physiological age. The researchers noted that cultural participation is a modifiable lifestyle factor and could serve as an effective intervention to promote healthy longevity. They added that its benefits may be comparable to those of regular physical activity. The study also suggested that making museums, theatres, cinemas and other cultural venues more affordable and easily accessible could encourage greater participation among older adults and support healthier ageing. (Agencies)

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