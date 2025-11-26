Waves Film Bazaar: Curtain falls on a breakout year for emerging filmmakers

The NFDC Waves Film Bazaar 2025, held alongside the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), concluded five days of dynamic industry engagement, drawing filmmakers, producers, studios and international delegates for one of its strongest editions yet. The closing ceremony revisited key highlights from the Co-Production Market, Work-in-Progress (WIP) Lab, Script Lab, Viewing Room and a robust schedule of industry panels and networking events. A moment of silence honoured veteran actor Dharmendra before the annual awards were announced.

In the Co-Production Market, the top prize of USD 10,000 went to “Kakthet (Idiot)” by Stenzin Tankong, while “Ulta (Madam)” by Paromita Dhar received USD 5,000. The Netflix Documentary Grant was awarded to “Simhastha Kumbh” by Amitabha Singh. The Red Sea Fund Award of USD 2,500 supported “The Manager” by Sandeep Sreelekha. In the WIP Lab, “Azhi” by Hessa Salih and “Ustad Bantoo” by Arsh Jain jointly received a USD 5,000 cash prize.

The Platoon One Script Grant of Rs 2 lakh went to “Nazma Ka Tadka”, written by Sapan Taneja. Casting support from the Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company was awarded to “Teacher’s Pet” (Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy) and “White Guy” (Niharika Puri). The UCCN City of Film Best Co-Production Project recognised “7 to 7” by Nemil Shah.

Post-production awards from Nube Studios, Prasad Corporation and Moviebuff supported numerous works, including “Khoriya,” “Azhi,” “The Ink Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb,” “Ustaad Bantu,” “Born Yesterday,” “Khamosh Nazar Aate Hain,” “Chevittorma,” “Yarsa Gambu,” and “Aakkaatti.”

The Matchbox GAP Award for Best Project – FBR went to “Echoes of the Herd” by Dipanker Jain, while “Like a Feather in the Wind” by Chahat Mansingka earned a Special Jury Mention with extensive post-production and mentorship support.

“Soul Whisperers” by Leo Thaddeus won the M5 Global Film Fund Award, and Abhay Sharma’s “Chingam” secured a 10-screen theatrical release from Reborn India Film Distribution. The IICT Award also honoured “Azhi,” with additional tuition scholarships extended to all WIP participants. (ANI)

