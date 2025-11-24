Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹5.78 Crore; CM Sarma Praises Operation With Humorous ‘Netflix’ Jibe

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the state police on Sunday, November 23, for their latest series of anti-drug operations, describing the achievement with a humorous reference to streaming platforms. In a post on X, Sarma said the “Assam Police Cinematic Universe” had released a “four-episode binge watch,” applauding officers for outpacing drug traffickers during the coordinated crackdown.

According to the Chief Minister, the police seized 2.84 kilograms of narcotics valued at around ₹5.78 crore across multiple operations. The post, tagged with #AssamAgainstDrugs, highlighted the government’s continued focus on intensifying the fight against drug trafficking in the state.

In a separate operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kamrup district seized heroin worth ₹5.50 crore at Amingaon on Sunday. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, an STF team led by Additional SP (HQ) Kalyan Kumar Pathak intercepted two vehicles, a Renault Kwid suspected to be acting as an escort and a number-plate-less Tata Altroz. A search revealed 50 soap boxes containing 640 grams of heroin hidden in secret compartments of the Altroz.

Four people were arrested in connection with the seizure. Those in the Tata Altroz were identified as Raju Giri of Bokajan and Wahidur Ali of Latasil. The two others, Abhijit Dey and Vicky Choudhury of Fatasil, were found in the Renault Kwid.

Officials said further investigation is underway, and more arrests may follow as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign.