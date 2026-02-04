We wanted something new: Why are fans disappointed with Dhurandhar 2 teaser?

Makers have finally released the much-awaited teaser of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, but instead of elevating excitement, the clip has disappointed fans. It was dropped at 12:12 pm on February 3, and several netizens took to social media to note that the promo appeared to be very similar to the post-credit scene shown at the end of the first film.

Several fans claimed that they had already watched the clip in theatres and on Netflix, which the makers have shared as the latest teaser. Disappointed with no new footage offered, one user said, "Yeh toh film ke end mein dikhaya gaya tha. We saw it on Netflix already."

Some viewers claimed that the montage, visuals, and even the flow of the teaser felt similar to the post-credit scene shown in Dhurandhar.

As soon as the teaser surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. One viewer wrote on X, "Bro hyped us with 12:12 just to recycle the end credits scene like we wouldn't notice." Another said, "This seems like a bad move by the marketing team. The teaser was the perfect opportunity to build hype by showing something new, but now we have to wait another month."

"We wanted something new in the teaser… we have already seen this in the film itself," said the third on YouTube comment section. While another disappointed comment read, "U R Not Ready For This, Post Credit Scene Hi Upload Kar Diya."

Besides negative reactions, another section of fans has lauded the scale of the film along with Ranveer Singh's screen presence. One user commented, "Part 1 was fire, Part 2 looks like an explosion." Another comment read, "Fear has a name - Hamza Ali Mazari," and "Theatres are going to blow" said the third. Some viewers also remained hopeful and said, "Wait for teaser 2."

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Yeh naya Hindustan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi." Alongside Singh reprising his role as Hamza, the clip showcases glimpses of Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. (Agencies)

Also Read: Steven Spielberg clinches first Grammy, completes prestigious EGOT milestone