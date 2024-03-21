Wearable fashion takes spotlight on catwalk Pantsuits, dresses, lehengas

Fashion is all about freedom of artistic expression, and sometimes, one might think twice before sashaying it in daily life. However, this time, it was different at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, as the runway was undeniably influenced by the concept of wearable fashion, said ace designers.

From Ranna Gill’s collection ‘Urban Prairie’, which saw an array of pantsuits, skirts, jumpsuits and evening dresses all out of a fairytale, to Varun Chakkilam and Sakshi Bhati’s luxurious spin to lehengas or even Rajesh Pratap Singh’s royal spin to polo wear – is all that can be worn by fashionistas away from the runway.

Talking to IANS, Ranna Gill said: “This season’s runway was undeniably influenced by the concept of wearable fashion, and it’s a trend that resonates deeply with the essence of my ‘Urban Prairie’ collection.”

She added: “In a world where practicality meets style, wearable fashion takes centre stage, offering garments that seamlessly blend into urban life exuding an air of sophistication. The collection embodies this ethos, with each piece carefully crafted to not only dazzle on the runway but to also effortlessly transition into the wardrobes of modern individuals.”

She said that from elevated evening dresses to the impeccably tailored pantsuits and jackets, every garment is designed to be not just a statement piece, but a versatile staple that can be worn with ease and confidence.

“In a world where practicality and style go hand in hand, wearable fashion becomes a reflection of our ever-evolving lifestyles,” Gill added.

Designer Varun Chakkilam said that in 2024 Lakme Fashion Week, he showcased an array of wearable fashion, “marking a notable trend towards functional and versatile clothing options.”

He sees the shift as practical. Chakkilam added: “This shift reflects a growing preference for garments that seamlessly blend style with practicality, allowing individuals to effortlessly transition between various activities and settings.”

The designer, who has styled the likes of Virat Kohli, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Devarakonda and Nagarjuna among many others, said that the emphasis on wearable fashion “underscores a broader societal shift towards comfort, convenience, and sustainability in clothing choices, highlighting its significance in contemporary style.”

Designer Prreeti Jaiin for label Nirmooha agrees that wearable fashion took the spotlight this season with a focus on comfort, versatility, and inclusivity.

“Designers showcased layering outfits, flared bottoms, practical details, and sustainable options, offering a blend of casual elegance and functionality suitable for diverse body types and occasions,” Jaiin told IANS.

For Nishit Gupta, Director at label Kalki, it is inspiring to witness a shift towards practical yet stylish and traditional designs, reflecting the taste of today’s fashion enthusiasts.

He added: “Our collection embodies this ethos, offering chic and versatile pieces in signature ethnic designs that are perfect both for casual cocktail soirees as well as red carpet events or wedding celebratory events, ensuring that our customers feel confident and fashionable in every aspect of their lives.”

Designer Sakshi Bhati said that witnessing and showcasing wearable fashion take the spotlight felt like a validation of her personal style. (IANS)

Also Read: Hollywood star Johnny Depp responds to ‘Blow’ co-star accusing him of verbal abuse

Also watch: