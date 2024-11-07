Tripura: Study Reveals 248 Plant Species That Cures 75 Diseases

AGARTALA: A recent study has shed light on an exceptional shrub from Tripura, locally known as the "Apang Plant" (Antidesma roxburghii), which has been a staple in traditional healing for treating bone fractures.

The Journal of Bioresources, an accredited UGC-CARE journal, published the study, "Point Pattern Analysis and Consensus Agreements” on Traditional Knowledge of Medicinal Plants Used by Traditional Healers of Tripura.

Written by Prasenjit Patari, Sojeetra Niral Hansrajbhai, Sanjoy Das, and Rohit Kumar Ravte, the study received support from the Regional Ayurveda Research Centre in Agartala.

The study listed 248 medicinal plants that are used to cure 75 health conditions and examined them using ethnobotanical measures such as Usage Report (UR), Use Value (UV), Fidelity Level (FL), and Relative Frequency of Citation (RFC).