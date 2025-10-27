What prompted Ayushmann Khurrana to apologize to Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about a surprising moment on the sets of “Thamma,” revealing why co-star Ayushmann Khurrana felt the need to apologize to him.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Haddi’ actor shared insights into the incident, giving a glimpse of the camaraderie and behind-the-scenes dynamics on set. When asked about their on-set chemistry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana shared insights into their dynamic, revealing whether their time on “Thamma” was intense, fun, or a bit of both.

The ‘Bala’ actor shared, “Our film is actually light-hearted in tone. Yes, it has the emotional weight of a love story, but it’s filled with comedy, action, and quirk—especially Nawaz bhai’s character! Off-camera, we had a very relaxed and friendly atmosphere. It was my first time working with him, and I was keen to understand his process and his journey. When you’re working with a generous co-actor like him, it elevates your own performance. There’s a natural comfort, and that brings out the best in scenes.”

Nawazuddin added, “My experience was terrible! [Laughs] Only because he hit me once and broke my fake tooth. But to his credit, he was very apologetic. He even sent flowers to my house—more than he’s ever sent his wife, apparently.”

Ayushmann went on to narrate, “Yes, it’s true! I apologized a thousand times. I had to hit him fifty times in the film, and just once, it connected. Thankfully, it was a fake tooth! But on a serious note, having a lead actor who creates a positive and collaborative set environment makes a huge difference. Everyone performs better.”

On a related note, “Thamma” also features Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal. Set in an imaginative world, the film follows a dedicated historian who delves into ancient manuscripts, uncovering hidden truths about local vampire legends as mysterious supernatural forces start to emerge. The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, was released in theatres on 21 October 2025. (IANS)

