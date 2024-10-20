When Aishwarya Rai bonded with Shweta Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They are considered to be the power couple of the industry. Aishwarya and Abhishek dated for a few years and decided to take the plunge. Their big-fat Indian wedding ruled the headlines for days. In 2011, they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya. For long, they lived like one happy family. However, now, rumours suggest that not all is well in the Bachchan family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have maintained silence on all the rumours doing the rounds of the internet. There have been a lot of discussion around Aishwarya Rai’s relationship with her in-laws. It began after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed separately from the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. While Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda posed together, Aishwarya Rai posed along with Aaradhya Bachchan. That raised a lot of eyebrows. But amid all the rumours, a video of Aishwarya Rai and Shweta Bachchan bonding has gone viral. The video is from the time when the Bachchan family returned from Jamnagar after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The video has Aishwarya and Shweta Bachchan Nanda chatting while exiting the airport. Agastya Nanda could also be seen bonding with Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan could be seen following the ladies. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have kept mum on the divorce rumours. But subtly, the actress shut all the rumours by flaunting her wedding ring at the Paris Fashion Week. She flaunted her V-shaped wedding ring and fans considered it as a sign suggesting that all is well in the Bachchan family. Later, a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding bash from Jamnagar also had a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan chilling and laughing together along with Aaradhya Bachchan. The star couple could also be seen twinning in beige. Fans were happy to see Abhishek and Aishwarya chilling together. (Agencies)

