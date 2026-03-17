When Hrithik Roshan called actors doing their own stunts 'stupid and silly'

Actor Hrithik Roshan, had once shared his firm thoughts on the concept of a few actors opting to perform their own stunts, during an old interview with Lehren TV.

During the interaction, Hrithik, without mincing words, spoke about the risks involved in stunt sequences and explained why he believes actors should firmly rely on trained professionals instead of attempting dangerous action themselves.

Speaking about it, Hrithik said, "I don't believe in doing your stunts yourself. I think it is stupid. It should be banned."

He added, "The reason I say that is that it should not be about an ego trip. You're an actor, you're creating a magical world, a fantasy world. And there are a lot of things that go into creating that fantasy. Even your makeup, your dialogues, your hair, your clothes, it's all made to make the unreal look real."

"People are specialized in doing certain specific jobs to help you create that entire world bit by bit in different pieces."

"A stuntman's job is to do stunts. He comes into that space, does his job, and creates one more piece of that big picture, and then you carry on. If you have an ego there, it's like saying I will write my own dialogues. It's silly," he further added. (IANS)

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